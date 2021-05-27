Cancel
Comics

Kodansha Comics Licenses Ya Boy Kongming!, Police in a Pod, Undead Girl Murder Farce, More Manga

Anime News Network
Cover picture for the articleKodansha Comics announced on Thursday new manga titles that will debut digitally in June. The following titles will debut over consecutive Tuesdays in June:. Thanks to Link20XX for the news tip. Source: Kodansha US' YouTube channel.

