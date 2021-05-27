Kodansha Comics Licenses Ya Boy Kongming!, Police in a Pod, Undead Girl Murder Farce, More Manga

Seven Seas and Yen Press both announced multiple new manga licenses last week, including romance, comedy, cat manga, and a couple of high-profile titles. The Seven Seas licenses include the shojo mystery series The Case Files of Jeweler Richard, by Mika Akatsuki, Nanako Tsujimura, and Utako Yukihiro. The lead character is a mysterious British jewelry appraiser, Richard Ranashinha de Vulpian, who recruits college student Seigi Nakata as his assistant. Together they investigate the background of specific jewels and learn the secrets of the people associated with them. The anime associated with this series currently runs on Crunchyroll; the first volume of the manga is scheduled for February 2022 and will have an MSRP of $12.99.