Kodansha Comics Licenses Ya Boy Kongming!, Police in a Pod, Undead Girl Murder Farce, More Manga

This last month, VIZ Media released Undead Unluck Vol. 1, which includes the first seven chapters of the Shonen Jump manga. In this world, there are some people with special abilities that negate certain aspects of life such as death or luck. We get to follow two of these individuals as they try to navigate their world. VIZ was kind enough to supply me with a copy of the manga and you can read a free preview at VIZ and purchase a copy for yourself from your local comic shop, your favorite book retailers, or even digitally through stores like comiXology (affiliate link). The manga is written and illustrated by Yoshifumi Tozuka.