There has been an avalanche of cases from The Campaign of Donald Trump ever since the election results of the 2020 elections started becoming clear. Trump, along with his lawyers and followers has reportedly filed as many as 86 lawsuits on various states and election officials challenging everything from vote certification to the very process of counting votes. The complaints involved allegations of systemic fraud against states like Arizona, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. We have covered some of the cases already on our channel but here is another one.