Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Get to Know Garth Brooks' First Wife, Sandy Mahl

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
Posted by 
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood are one of country music's strongest couples, but before Brooks found his forever with fellow superstar Yearwood when they married in 2005, he was married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl. Brooks and Mahl met at a bar near Oklahoma State University, where they both went to school. One night, while Brooks was working at the bar as a bouncer, he came upon a fight between two women, and one woman had gotten her hand stuck in the wall's wood paneling during the fight. The woman with her hand in the wall was Mahl, Brooks' future wife. The college sweethearts were married on May 24, 1986, and Brooks rose to fame with his debut album just three years later. The couple had three daughters together: Taylor Mayne Pearl (born 1992), August Anna (born 1994) and Allie Colleen (born 1996). Their youngest, Allie, is now a country singer/songwriter herself and has released music under the name Allie Colleen.

www.wideopencountry.com
View All 21 Commentsarrow_down
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country

Nashville, TN
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.

 https://www.wideopencountry.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Garth Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#American Music Awards#Good Housekeeping#Night School#Home School#Country Singer#Summer School#Oklahoma State University#A E#Us Weekly#Brooks Co#Wildlife Rehabilitator#Co Founder#Wild Heart Ranch#Msn#Wife Trisha Yearwood#Fellow Superstar Yearwood#Daughters#Rose#Unimaginable Heights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPopculture

Tim McGraw Is Thankful to Be 'Pretty Close' With His Daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, and although all three are out of their parents' house, they still make sure to check in with their famous family. Speaking to his record label, McGraw shared that while it was emotional for him and hill to become empty nesters last fall when Aubrey went to college, the family has stayed close.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Watch Garth Brooks' Emotional Reaction to Kelly Clarkson's Cover of 'The Dance' During Kennedy Center Honors

Kelly Clarkson serenaded Garth Brooks with his 1990 country No. 1 hit "The Dance" during the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Brooks, who's the ninth country artist to be an honoree, was moved nearly to tears as he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, marveled at her performance. Clarkson also has an emotional connection to the song, and she told Brooks on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December that "The Dance" helped her get through her divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
Musiccountryfancast.com

The 15 Richest Country Singers 2021 Edition (Video)

Enjoy watching this ranking of the top 15 Richest Country Singers as of June of 2021. The top 15 Richest Country Singers is an awe inspiring group. Watch the video to see a countdown ranking of the top 15 wealthiest country music singers for 2021 and see more details below.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Garth Brooks Has Three Beautiful Daughters, and One Is a Rising Country Star

Country star Garth Brooks has been candid about his family life and how it's changed his career trajectory. From 2001 to 2005, Garth officially retired from country music in order to take care of his daughters. He and wife Sandy Mahl separated in 1999 and eventually divorced in 2000. While his marriage seemed to be irreparably damaged, he knew he had to focus on the three daughters he had with Sandy.
CelebritiesKBOE Radio

GARTH BROOKS RECEIVES KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Garth Brooks is excited — he was honored at the “Kennedy Center Honors” on May 21! He was honored alongside Dick Van Dyke, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, and Midori. This ceremony had been delayed from December 2020 due to COVID-19. Brooks shared a picture to Instagram with his new medallion...
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Garth Brooks Says He ‘Probably Didn’t Handle It Well’ When He Became Famous

Garth Brooks is the best-selling artist in the history of recorded music, and he dominated country music in the 1990s in a way that few people have ever dominated any genre, all while maintaining a steadfast public image as one of the nicest, most down-to-earth guys in country music. But in a new interview, the country icon admits that he could've handled his newfound fame better than he did.
RelationshipsWNCY

Trisha Yearwood on being a “bonus mom” to Garth Brooks’ daughters: “They were a gift I didn’t know I needed”

When Trisha Yearwood married Garth Brooks, she became a “bonus mom” to three girls: Garth’s daughters Taylor, August and Allie, from his previous marriage to Sandy Mahl. In an interview with People, Trisha admits that at the beginning, she felt a little clueless about her new role since she’d never been a parent. “I never even really babysat!” the singer says.
Recipeswincountry.com

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood give love advice as the guest hosts on Ellen

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are trying out their TV talk show hosting skills this week, taking the reins on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. To kick things off, the country superstar couple, who recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, share some of their secrets to a happy marriage, even giving advice to the (virtual) members of the audience. Whether those burning questions have to do with dealing with a significant other’s annoying habits or even keeping things fresh in the bedroom, no topic is off limits.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
The Boot

Garth Brooks Adds Another Stadium Tour Show for August

Garth Brooks is continuing to fill up his concert calendar. On Wednesday (June 2), the country superstar announced a brand-new Stadium Tour stop, this time in Kansas City, Mo. Brooks is set to play GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 7, at 7PM. Per a press release, the show is Brooks' first at the stadium, home to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.
Celebritiesnewschant.com

Trisha Yearwood Recalls ‘Surprise’ Garth Brooks Proposal

The look of affection! Trisha Yearwood nonetheless will get butterflies when desirous about husband Garth Brooks’ stunning proposal 16 years in the past. The “Walkaway Joe” singer, 56, recalled the memorable second throughout Us Weekly’s “Instagram Breakdown” episode, along with sharing tales behind a few of her most “liked” social media posts.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Garth Brooks was 'scared to death' about music return

Garth Brooks was "scared to death" about returning to music after more than a decade away. The 59-year-old country singer took a lengthy career hiatus during the 2000s as he wanted to focus on his family and admits that he was daunted about returning to the music scene but praised other stars for supporting him.
Musicmyheraldreview.com

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Discuss Having Their Own Talk Show

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are open to the idea of hosting their own talk show after recently filling in for Ellen DeGeneres. The happily married couple guest-hosted for DeGeneres on May 28 and had so much fun doing it that it might lead to their own talk show somewhere down the line. However, there is one stipulation required to make the show happen — it would have to be filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, the home for Yearwood and Brooks.