Already facing a row with the Indian government over new internet regulations, Twitter has now been targeted with a criminal complaint by the police after a video was shared on the platform of an elderly Muslim man being beaten up.Twitter has long argued that it is a platform rather than a publisher, meaning it is not criminally responsible for the content posted by users. But on Tuesday, the police in Uttar Pradesh state filed a case that named Twitter and several others as suspected of provoking unrest between members of different communities or religions.Two videos posted to Twitter showed an...