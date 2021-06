As the 2021 LCS Summer Split nears, it is time to look back at the Spring and see what information could be gained. This is an important practice as teams and fans need to find out where their advantages lie. Clearly, there is one piece of information that is rarely if ever discussed. It is one that is quite important and could signal how a team might do on gameday. This is the start of a series that will look into what the win and loss record of each team was based on who cast their game. Here is a look at the Cloud9 Caster Record for the Spring 2021 LCS Split.