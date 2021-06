Mikhail Bakunin, whom Wald labels as a Libertarian philosopher, was a communist and an anarchist – I have never met a Libertarian that would espouse his philosophy and it certainly isn’t congruent with the mainstream Libertarian philosophy today. But more to the point, the current Libertarian position on vaccines is not “don’t get vaccinated” and this never has been our position. The Libertarian resistance to the recent COVID vaccines, aside from the valid concerns shared by many across the political spectrum regarding its efficacy and necessity, is the fact that the government and corporate-America are cozying-up to the sentiment of mandatory vaccinations.