Melissa’s Satisfying Salads for all weather

If like me, you’re in the UK, it usually means your salad needs to fit all weather and these ones really do. So here are 7 Summer salads for rain or shine; a delicious mix of hearty and wholesome with fresh and zesty. Lots of great ones to share as well as ones to make double and have the next day or take to a picnic. As ever, feel free to add in any ingredients you’ve got that need using up to minimise your kitchen waste and make your food go further.