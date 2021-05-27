Cyclists raising funds for Fuller Center to stop off in Albany

ALBANY — Cyclists riding from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean to raise money and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing will arrive in Albany on Wednesday, after a 72-mile ride from Nashville, Ga. They will then have their first Build Day of the 2021 Adventure on June 3 as they work with the Albany Area Fuller Center for Housing to repair a roof at 3210 Wexford Drive.

The riders will be hosted their two nights in Albany by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church before resuming their journey the morning of June 4 with a 47-mile ride to Americus, where they will get to visit The Fuller Center’s international headquarters and have another build day on June 5.

Over 10 weeks, the group will experience the country by bike from Amelia Island, Fla. to Oregon’s famous coastline — 3,750 miles through 15 states. They will spend six days building with Fuller Center for Housing partners. Along the way, they also will hop off their bikes to do a little hiking at Badlands, Wind Cave, Mount Rushmore, Grand Teton and Crater Lake national parks. At most of their stops along the way, the riders are hosted by churches overnight before they resume their journey early the next morning.

The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was founded in 2008 as a way to raise funds for the Fuller Center for Housing’s work of partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries. In addition to having raised more than $3 million for the Fuller Center’s work through the years, the riders also raise awareness about the nonprofit’s work through speaking engagements, media coverage and simply by talking with people they meet along the way.

The riders come from various locations and all walks of life.