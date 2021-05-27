Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Cyclists raising funds for Fuller Center to stop off in Albany

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMZHB_0aDMxROW00

ALBANY — Cyclists riding from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean to raise money and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing will arrive in Albany on Wednesday, after a 72-mile ride from Nashville, Ga. They will then have their first Build Day of the 2021 Adventure on June 3 as they work with the Albany Area Fuller Center for Housing to repair a roof at 3210 Wexford Drive.

The riders will be hosted their two nights in Albany by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church before resuming their journey the morning of June 4 with a 47-mile ride to Americus, where they will get to visit The Fuller Center’s international headquarters and have another build day on June 5.

Over 10 weeks, the group will experience the country by bike from Amelia Island, Fla. to Oregon’s famous coastline — 3,750 miles through 15 states. They will spend six days building with Fuller Center for Housing partners. Along the way, they also will hop off their bikes to do a little hiking at Badlands, Wind Cave, Mount Rushmore, Grand Teton and Crater Lake national parks. At most of their stops along the way, the riders are hosted by churches overnight before they resume their journey early the next morning.

The Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure was founded in 2008 as a way to raise funds for the Fuller Center for Housing’s work of partnering with families in need to help them have simple, decent places to live through home repairs and new home construction — through dozens of Fuller Center covenant partners across the United States and in 20 different countries. In addition to having raised more than $3 million for the Fuller Center’s work through the years, the riders also raise awareness about the nonprofit’s work through speaking engagements, media coverage and simply by talking with people they meet along the way.

The riders come from various locations and all walks of life.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
2K+
Followers
261
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Society
State
Oregon State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Albany, GA
City
Americus, GA
City
Nashville, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Cyclists#Engagements#Charity#St Patrick#Ocean Drive#Home Repairs#St Patrick#The Fuller Center#Bike#Riders#Mount Rushmore#Wexford Drive#Grand Teton#Amelia Island#Fla#Headquarters#Crater Lake#Pacific Ocean#Wind Cave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
News Break
Charities
Related
Albany, GAWALB 10

Dougherty Co. holds Fresh Spring Festival

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Dougherty County held its Spring Festival event at Riverfront Park. The goal of the event is to teach the community better eating habits and lifestyles. Vendors provided free produce and vegetable plants. Phoebe mobile wellness clinic was also on-site providing free vaccine shots to...
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Georgia-bred rockers Collective Soul plan Albany show

ALBANY – Tickets go on sale Friday for rockers Collective Soul’s stop in Albany, GA at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Nov. 12. Tickets, which will be available starting at 10 a.m., are available online at Ticketmaster.com. Coming off a triumphant, yearlong celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2019, the...
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Phoebe holds NICU drive-thru party for former patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, Phoebe Putney’s Children Miracle Network held a Neonatal Intensive Care Uni(NICU) reunion party for its former patients and their families. The drive-through event held at Chehaw Park to celebrate how far the patients have come since their time in the NICU. Nurses, physicians, and...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Cancer Ties helps patients battle cancer through financial support

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Fighting for your life after cancer attacks is one of the hardest situations some will ever face. An Albany non-profit recognizes that and is helping cancer patients financially. “When you’re laying in a hospital bed, fighting for your life and worried about money at the same...
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Albany, GAWALB 10

2 education town halls planned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The State Board of Education will hold two public hearings for residents in the 2nd Congressional District on Monday, May 24, and Tuesday, May 25. The first meeting is in Columbus, and the second is in Albany. Both meetings will be held from 7-8 p.m. The...
Moultrie, GAMoultrie Observer

Calendar for May 17, 2021

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks & Recreation Authority will hold its regular meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Ryce Community Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W. The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will meet by teleconference at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, for its regular meeting. To participate, call 1-929-436-2866; the meeting ID number is 550-360-6699, and the passcode is 410497.
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Albany Museum of Art to take part in Blue Star program

ALBANY — The Albany Museum of Art is joining museums across the nation in recognizing and reaching out to U.S. military families through the 12th annual Blue Star Museums program. The summerlong program, which provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, begins on Armed Forces...
Albany, GAWALB 10

Former NASA reporter, WALB employee passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former WALB employee and NASA reporter Jay Barbree passed away Friday. Barbree was working at WALB and started covering NASA in 1957, when the Soviet Union launched the Sputnik satellite. In 1958, Barbree joined NBC News and had a storied career that spanned 59 years. He...
Edison, GAPosted by
Edison Post

Edison calendar: Events coming up

1. Casting Crowns - Only Jesus Tour - Ablany, GA; 2. R.I.M. 12:00 PM Sunday Morning Service; 3. Legends Of The Summer Concert “Lil Durk” live Albany,Ga; 4. Safe Haven Training for Dougherty county; 5. Bishop J. Nathan Paige Official 16th Anniversary;
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Albany Utilities set to re-open for appointment-only customers

ALBANY – The Albany Utilities department’s main office will re-open for customers by appointment only on Monday. Customers began scheduling appointments on Friday at noon for the following week. Customers are encouraged to make appointments using the Albany Utilities QLess App. Search for QLess in your favorite App Store. Customers who are unable to use the QLess App can visit the city’s website albanyga.gov, “How Do I … Make a Utility Appointment?” or call 311 (229-878-3111) to schedule appointments.
Albany, GAPosted by
The Albany Herald

Children's Miracle Network plans NICU reunion party

ALBANY — Children’s Miracle Network at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is hosting a NICU reunion drive-through party for former patients and their families Sunday at Chehaw Park and Zoo. The drive-through party celebrates how far the patients have come since their time in the NICU. NICU nurses, physicians, and other...
Georgia Statemcduffieprogress.com

Georgia Chamber's Chris Clark understands the south Georgia way

ALBANY -- When many of Georgia's top-level leaders come to south Georgia, natives tend to dismiss their words as condescending, knowing all too well that most haven't touched base in the region except to hunt at an area plantation or stop off on their way down to Florida's beaches. But...