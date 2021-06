Last year, Conventry rapper Pa Salieu dropped his first tape Send Them To Coventry. Inspired by dancehall, Afropop, and drill, it was as confident a debut that we heard in U.K. rap that year, with its song "My Family" cracking the top 30 in our year-end songs roundup. Today Salieu returns with his first new single since Coventry, a vicious and eminently danceable call-to-war titled "Glidin'" Featured on the track is slowthai, the rapper who recently enlisted Salieu to play the inaugural edition of his Happyland music festival. The track's video, directed by KC Locke, is full of the colorful, Looney Tunes-tinged energy that you'll find in a lot of music videos with slowthai in them. Watch it above.