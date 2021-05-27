Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Best Buy raises full-year sales forecast on stimulus spending boost

By Medha Singh, Shashank Nayar
Metro International
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Best Buy Co Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Thursday, saying the latest round of stimulus checks had kept consumers buying home electronics, while acknowledging that a reopening economy threatens to slow growth later in the year. Shares of the company, which have gained over 20% this year,...

www.metro.us
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Stimulus#Reuters#Best Buy Co Inc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Electronics
Related
Richfield, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Best Buy to spend $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses

Best Buy says it will spend at least $1.2 billion by 2025 supporting BIPOC businesses as it works to diversify its business from the supply chain to how it advertises. In addition to financial support, the electronics retailer also plans to provide access to its business resources in areas such as sourcing and product development to the companies run by Black, Indigenous and people of color. The support will range from feedback to using Best Buy's distribution network and helping house inventory.
Richfield, MNtcbmag.com

Best Buy Promises to Spend $1.2B on BIPOC Suppliers by 2025

Richfield-based Best Buy Co. Inc. on Thursday announced plans to spend $1.2 billion with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) businesses over the next four years. The announcement mirrors an announcement made by fellow Minnesota-based retailer Target Corp. this spring. In April, Target pledged to spend $2 billion on Black-owned businesses by 2025.
RetailZacks.com

5 Amazon ETFs to Tap on Record-Breaking Prime Day Sales

AMZN - Free Report) . Online sales surged 6.1% year over year to $11 billion in the 48-hour shopping event, topping the record $10.9 billion in e-commerce spending on Cyber Monday in 2020, according to Adobe. Monday was the biggest day with $5.6 billion in digital sales, followed by $5.4...
Financial Reportsmix929.com

Nike revenue beats on upbeat North America demand

(Reuters) – Nike Inc quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates, as Americans stepping out of the pandemic-led lockdowns splurged on footwear and apparel, sending its shares 4% higher. After staying at home for more than a year and limiting themselves to athleisure clothing and comfortable pajamas, consumers are back to...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Department Store Stocks Gained This Week

Shares of department store stocks, including Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), were all moving higher this week as a number of news items pointed to the economic reopening reaching full speed as some states removed all of their COVID-19-related restrictions. Additionally, several analyst reports showed consumer spending picking...
Businessfashionunited.com

Online demand boosts Joules full year revenues

For the year ended May 30, 2021, Joules has reported revenue increase of 4 percent to approximately 199 million pounds. The company said in a release that revenue rose despite the significant challenges impacting the retail sector during the financial year. The company added that it expects to report pre-tax profit in the range of 5.5 million to 6.5 million pounds, slightly ahead of current market expectations.
Financial ReportsPosted by
MarketWatch

Kroger raises full year guidance, announces $1 billion share buyback program

Kroger Co. reported first-quarter net income totaling $140 million, or 18 cents per share, down from $1.212 billion, or $1.52 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.19, down from $1.22 last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.01. Sales totaled $41.30 billion, down from $41.55 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $39.87 billion. Digital sales were up 16%, and have climbed 108% on a two-year stack basis. Identical sales without fuel fell 4.1%. The FactSet consensus was for a 6.6% decline. On a two-year stack, identical sales increased 14.9%. Kroger raised its full year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.95 to $3.10 from $2.75 to $2.95 previously. The FactSet consensus is for $2.84. Kroger also announced a new $1 billion share buyback program after the expiration of the previous authorization last week. Kroger stock slipped 1.4% in Thursday premarket trading, but has rallied 18.2% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 12.5% for the period.
Financial Reportswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger Beats Expectations in Q1; Full-Year Guidance Raised

Behind what officials said was strong execution, cost controls and record alternative revenues, The Kroger Co. exceeded its own guidance and Wall Street’s expectations for its financial performance in its fiscal first quarter. In the period, which lapped much of last year’s COVID-aided sales boom and ended May 22, the...
Retailnationaljeweler.com

May Retail Sales Slip as Stimulus Spending Dries Up

New York—Retail sales in May fell month-over-month as stimulus spending waned, but sales still grew by double digits compared with May 2020. Overall, U.S. retail sales were down 1.3 percent month-over-month in May to $620.2 billion, according to data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, while year-over-year sales were up 28 percent.
Retailnationaljeweler.com

NRF Raises 2021 Retail Sales Forecast

Washington—The National Retail Federation upped its annual retail sales forecast for the year, encouraged by the vaccine rollout and the resiliency of consumer spending. Retail sales (excluding automobiles, gas stations and restaurants) are now expected to grow between 10.5 and 13.5 percent year-over-year to more than $4.44 trillion. Previously, NRF...
ElectronicsPosted by
Millionacres

Best Buy Sales Soar: Good News for Investors

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Nike swishes to a record $12B in quarterly sales

Nike Inc. posted record quarterly sales, topping $12 billion for the first time in its history, on pent-up U.S. consumer demand for sneakers and sportswear this spring. Revenue in the May ended quarter nearly doubled to $12.34 billion from $6.31 billion a year ago, when sales were depressed by the spread of COVID-19. Nike's direct sales -- those items ordered through its apps, websites or own stores -- climbed 73% to $4.5 billion.