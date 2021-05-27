Cancel
Richland, WA

On-site hydrogen production technology accelerates to market

By Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
techxplore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new technology that generates hydrogen from conventional natural gas, or renewable natural gas made from biomass, could be the next big thing to advance California's Hydrogen Highway, fuel cell vehicles and trucks and to create other valuable products. Tiny channels—about the width of a credit card—that transfer heat underpin...

