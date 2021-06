Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg says the pressures faced by Australia are not the same as other comparable nations with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Bragg defended the government’s rollout of the vaccine, which has been met with criticism for being behind targets set earlier this year. “We’ve cracked more than four million initial doses,” Mr Bragg told Sky News. “We have been able to do it in a more orderly fashion in Australia because there’s been a vastly lower level of community transmission. “Living in Australia during this pandemic has been a radically different experience to people who have lived in the US or the UK.”