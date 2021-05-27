A robotic microplankton sniffer dog

“When does the theory of evolution morph into intelligent design?,” our colleague Paul Nelson asked the other day. His answer? “Maybe now…”. Indeed. Of all people, atheist Richard Dawkins, as noted here last week, sounds like an ID advocate when he enthuses about being “[knocked] sideways with wonder at the miniaturized intricacy of the data-processing machinery in the living cell.” Now Dr. Nelson points out a new paper in Nature Communications, “Towards an engineering theory of evolution.” By a nice coincidence, the publication date is June 7, two days after the conclusion of our Conference on Engineering in Living Systems (CELS 2021). To judge from Steve Laufmann’s report here, an “engineering theory of evolution” might be one way of expressing what the ID proponents who participated in the CELS event, Dr. Nelson among them, were seeking.