Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A robotic microplankton sniffer dog

By Norwegian University of Science, Technology
techxplore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine phytoplankton, or plant plankton, are incredibly important to life on Earth. As they go about their work of turning sunlight into energy, they produce fully 50 percent of the oxygen we breathe. It's no wonder that researchers want to know what climate change and a warming ocean might do...

techxplore.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Current#Water Management#Dog Food#Marine Creatures#Computer Scientists#Earth Scientists#Ntnu#Sintef Ocean#Lauv#Ailaron#The Research Council#Norwegian#Sampling#Department Of Biology#Sniffer Dog#Robotic Revolution#Microscopic Organisms#Human Handlers#Plant Plankton#Sample Plankton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Related
Electronicskottke.org

Velox, the Amphibious Robot

A Brooklyn company called Pliant Energy Systems has developed a prototype of an amphibious robot that can swim, skate, slither, and crawl through water and over all different kinds of terrain. The secret is an undulating propulsion system that can modified on the fly to adapt to different conditions. Velox...
Engineeringadafruit.com

Helping Robots Collaborate on Missions

Researchers at MIT developed an algorithm to help coordinate robot teams for complex missions like mapping or search-and-rescue. Consider a search-and-rescue mission to find a hiker lost in the woods. Rescuers might want to deploy a squad of wheeled robots to roam the forest, perhaps with the aid of drones scouring the scene from above. The benefits of a robot team are clear. But orchestrating that team is no simple matter. How to ensure the robots aren’t duplicating each other’s efforts or wasting energy on a convoluted search trajectory?
Petsdnyuz.com

This $2,700 robot dog will carry a single bottle of water for you

Boston Dynamics isn’t the only company that makes futuristic quadrupedal robots. Chinese firm Unitree Robotics has also been at it for years, and this week revealed its latest creation: the Unitree Go1, a robust-looking four-legged bot that’s remarkably cheap, with prices starting at just $2,700. (For comparison, Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot costs $74,500.)
Engineeringadafruit.com

Sea-Creatures Inspired Robot

These tiny robots can walk at human speed, roll, climb, and more!. The Northwestern team used chemical synthesis to program the molecules within the hydrogel to respond to light. When exposed to light, the robot’s molecules become hydrophobic (repelling water), causing the water molecules to escape. This conversion causes the robot to “come alive” by bending from a flat position to “standing.” The researchers discovered that this bending enables the material to respond rapidly to rotating magnetic fields, activating its ability to walk fast.
Engineeringnewsatw.com

Robot ‘dog’ is helping scientists understand hazardous environments | UK News

A four-legged robot “dog” is helping experts understand how humans working in hazardous environments such as oil platforms and refineries can be supported. The £60,000 robot is being fitted with “telexistance” technology by scientists at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh. This can allow humans to experience an environment without being there...
Engineeringadafruit.com

When Robots Can Smile

Robots are everywhere. Artificial intelligence is everywhere. We can’t always recognize them, and often we aren’t properly astonished by their sophistication because they don’t look like Data or a T-800. But engineers at Creative Machines Lab at Colombia Engineering are trying to change that, with a new autonomous robot that can smile, frown, scowl, and raise an eyebrow like Mr. Spock. Here’s more from SlashGear:
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

DEEP Robotics makes a splash with its Jueying series of robot dogs at ICRA 2021

DEEP Robotics turned heads at the 2021 International Conference on Robotics and Automation (IEEE ICRA 2021), when they demonstrated the smart quadruped robots Jueying Pro, Jueying, Jueying Mini and Jueying Mini Lite. At the event, which took place from May 30 to June 5 at Xi'an International Convention and Exhibition Center, the canine robot maker displayed its cutting-edge technologies to leaders in the robotics, AI, and automation sectors.
Engineeringnerdist.com

Beautiful Art Made with Bacteria and a Robot

In what may be the coolest confluence of art and science since drone-swarm light shows, YouTuber and researcher The Thought Emporium, a.k.a. Justin, has made tiny paintings in petri dishes using bacteria. Unlike other science-artists who wield bacteria as their medium, however, Justin used a robot to make his paintings. Which were so precise he was able to create a fantastic—glow in the dark—8-bit Link from Zelda.
EngineeringBit Rebels

The Rise Of The Robot Surgeons

Over the last few decades, the rate of technological change has been unprecedented. There isn’t an area of modern life that hasn’t been, to some degree, transformed by computerization, or by the smartphone. On the horizon, a series of even bigger technological changes are looming, including Big Data, 3D printing, ubiquitous artificial intelligence, and robotics.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Researchers create switchable mirrors from liquid metal

WASHINGTON -- Researchers have developed a way to dynamically switch the surface of liquid metal between reflective and scattering states. This technology could one day be used to create electrically controllable mirrors or illumination devices. Liquid metals combine the electrical, thermal and optical properties of metals with the fluidity of...
Technologymathworks.com

Delta Robot

(1) This program is an animation simulation program of Delta robot. (2) Users can select several built-in motion trajectories and observe their corresponding animations and time responses through a simple user interface. (3) We welcome suggestions for subsequent corrections and updates. (4) This program is for teaching demonstration and research...
Scienceimpactlab.com

New Quantum Microscope Can See Tiny Structures in Living Cells

An artist’s depiction of the quantum microscope at work.Illustration: The University of Queensland. The microscope exploits quantum entanglement to avoid destroying what it’s trying to observe. A team of researchers in Germany and Australia recently used a new microscopy technique to image nano-scale biological structures at a previously unmanageable resolution,...
Scienceevolutionnews.org

Nelson: Evolution Morphing into Intelligent Design?

“When does the theory of evolution morph into intelligent design?,” our colleague Paul Nelson asked the other day. His answer? “Maybe now…”. Indeed. Of all people, atheist Richard Dawkins, as noted here last week, sounds like an ID advocate when he enthuses about being “[knocked] sideways with wonder at the miniaturized intricacy of the data-processing machinery in the living cell.” Now Dr. Nelson points out a new paper in Nature Communications, “Towards an engineering theory of evolution.” By a nice coincidence, the publication date is June 7, two days after the conclusion of our Conference on Engineering in Living Systems (CELS 2021). To judge from Steve Laufmann’s report here, an “engineering theory of evolution” might be one way of expressing what the ID proponents who participated in the CELS event, Dr. Nelson among them, were seeking.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

SEM Imaging Advanced With Help of AI

With the onset of the 4th industrial revolution, artificial intelligence has recently been utilized in smartphone cameras, providing functions such as auto-focusing, face recognition, and 100x zoom, to dramatically improve our daily life. It has also been applied to the research and development of new materials. A joint research team...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

CRISPR Made More Precise by New Algorithm

Researchers from Aarhus University and University of Copenhagen have developed a new method, which makes CRISPR gene editing more precise than conventional methods. The method selects the molecules best suited for helping the CRISPR-Cas9 protein with high-precision editing at the correct location in our DNA, the researchers explain. It eventually...
SciencePhys.org

New combination of materials provides progress toward quantum computing

The future of quantum computing may depend on the further development and understanding of semiconductor materials known as transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs). These atomically thin materials develop unique and useful electrical, mechanical, and optical properties when they are manipulated by pressure, light, or temperature. In research published today in Nature...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name of...
Electronicshackaday.com

Robot Clings To Ceiling

Imagine you are at the movies and you see a Roomba-like robot climbing a wall or clinging to a ceiling. How would that work? If you are like us, you might think of suction cups or something mechanical or magnetic in the wall. Then again, it is a movie, so maybe it is just a camera trick. The robots from the Bioinsipired Robotics and Design Lab at UCSD are no camera trick, though. As [Evan Ackerman] mentions in a post on IEEE Spectrum, “It’s either some obscure fluid effect or black magic.” You can watch a video about the bots, below.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

OpenAI PALMS — Adapting GPT-3 to Society

OpenAI has found a way to reduce AI bias. AI is currently facing a crucial battle: Ethics. 10 years ago deep learning started getting very popular, very fast. Soon, people began asking difficult questions: Could AI take our jobs in the future? Could it be used in digital wars across the globe? Could it overrule and dominate us eventually? Great obstacles awaited ahead in a tumultuous path. Yet, we were overlooking other, more pressing problems that were already happening before our eyes.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Rapid Robot Manicures

Clockwork is a company that's introducing the first robot manicure and it sets itself apart with a solution that's fast, safe, precise and free from small talk. According to Clockwork, "the average woman spends 3,120 minutes a year on her nails," and it offers a time-saving solution that promises to get customers in and out in less than 10 minutes.