Sunday Scaries Launches Sleep Tincture And Creates Limited-Edition Ice Cream With Coolhaus

It’s time to celebrate the summer (and the return to “normal life”) with the ice cream brand known for more cream and less air. In an effort to advocate for ice cream with more cream, less air and better ingredients, Tillamook partnered with Instagram style icon and Tillamook ice cream superfan Baddie Winkle to create the Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream and a series of PSA-style videos. The “Partnership for Creamier Ice Cream” campaign featuring Baddie launched on 5/26 and is all about ice cream and the public service of making sure Americans eat the good stuff this summer.