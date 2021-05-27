A local tells his family's story of fleeing the Armenian genocide

When Bruce Badrigian was battling pancreatic cancer in 2012, all he could think about in the hospital was his father and the sacrifices he'd made to provide for his family. In his younger adult years, Badrigian's father died and left Badrigian wishing he had spent more time learning about his Armenian heritage. He learned a lot about his family's history of fleeing the Ottoman Empire and starting anew in the United States from his grandmother, Isgouhi, and the aunts who helped raise Badrigian and his four siblings while his parents worked.