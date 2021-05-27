Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis Obispo County, CA

A local tells his family's story of fleeing the Armenian genocide

By More »
New Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Bruce Badrigian was battling pancreatic cancer in 2012, all he could think about in the hospital was his father and the sacrifices he'd made to provide for his family. In his younger adult years, Badrigian's father died and left Badrigian wishing he had spent more time learning about his Armenian heritage. He learned a lot about his family's history of fleeing the Ottoman Empire and starting anew in the United States from his grandmother, Isgouhi, and the aunts who helped raise Badrigian and his four siblings while his parents worked.

www.newtimesslo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Society
State
Massachusetts State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armenians#Armenian Genocide#Family History#Church History#Religious Faith#Muslim#Mesopotamian#Turks#The Ottoman Army#French#Little League#Cuesta College#Armenian Immigrants#Armenian Villagers#Armenian Remembrance Day#Massacre#Yerevan#Refugees#Christian Faith#Death Marches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Country
Egypt
Related
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Report: Activists decry use of Camp Roberts to house migrant children

–Thousands of migrant children could be arriving soon to Camp Roberts as part of the Biden Administration’s plan to remove them from immigration facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s a plan that officials prefer over keeping them at cramped facilities run by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. And it’s a plan that’s finding a lot of critics on various sides of the political spectrum.