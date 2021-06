After acquiring the rights to the movie earlier this year, Amazon Prime Video has announced that the official trailer for the upcoming sci-fi-action-thriller The Tomorrow War will be released, well, tomorrow. Directed by Chris McKay of The LEGO Batman Movie, the film stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy), Yvonne Strahovski (The Predator), and J.K Simmons (Justice League) as part of the last hope for humanity against an alien invasion in the future. You can find the tease for the trailer, featuring a little bit of new footage from the film, in the player below. Look for The Tomorrow War to stream on Amazon Prime on July 2.