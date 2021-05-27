How To Watch The Horizon: Forbidden West PlayStation State Of Play Happening Now
Sony is featuring one of its biggest upcoming PlayStation games, Horizon: Forbidden West, during its State of Play today, May 27. The showcase comes ahead of E3, Ubisoft Forward, and Summer Game Fest in June. If you need to get caught up before you watch it, we also have some details you'll want to know. There will be a very extensive look at new gameplay. [Update: The stream is now over, and it delivered a lengthy Horizon Forbidden West gameplay video, but no release date.]www.gamespot.com