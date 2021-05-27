How To Watch The Horizon: Forbidden West PlayStation State Of Play Happening Now

E3 2021 might be featuring a number of showcases from publishers around the globe, but one of the most notable absences at the digital convention is that of PlayStation. While Sony used to take part in E3 only a few years ago, it has since spurned the event in lieu of holding its own presentations at later dates. Fortunately, it sounds like this trend will be continuing once again as PlayStation is now said to be announcing a new event of its own quite soon.