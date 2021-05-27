Cancel
Mental Health

Irregular sleep patterns in men can cause cognitive decline

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen aged 65 and over should monitor their sleep patterns and seek medical advice after a warning from Flinders University experts that disrupted slumber can be linked to cognitive dysfunction. In a new article published in the Journal of Sleep Research, the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health research group studied...

www.news-medical.net
