Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Troy, NY

Troy City Council votes to curb off-road vehicle usage on city streets

By Michael Gwizdala
Troy Record
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROY, N.Y. — During its recent Finance meeting, the Troy City Council unanimously (7-0) passed an ordinance to prohibit the illegal operation of off-road vehicles in the city. The measure mirrors ones passed in other nearby municipalities in Albany and Schenectady, that aim to curb the use of such vehicles...

www.troyrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Cars
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
Albany, NY
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#City Police#Off Road#Property Maintenance#Finance#The Troy City Council#Atv#Utv#Hoosick#Off Road Vehicles#City Roadways#Motorists#Construction#Signage#Snow Removal#Legislation#Enforcement#5th Avenue#Violators#South Troy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Albany, NYTimes Union

Getting There: Missing crosswalk near Albany City Hall

Q: Jackie Gonzales (@jmirandolam on Twitter) asked why there is a pedestrian cutout near Albany City Hall, but no crosswalk. “Having an accessible ramp dump people into the street doesn't help anybody. It's honestly kind of insulting — says to the little person, we thought of you, but not enough to (care) if you die crossing the street,” she tweeted.
North Greenbush, NYTroy Record

Snapshot: Wash Boss Car Wash celebrates opening in North Greenbush

Wash Boss Car Wash on Route 4 in North Greenbush celebrated its grand opening. Joining Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin and Director of Central Services Jim Gordon for the ribbon-cutting were members of the Enzien family, State Sen. Daphne Jordan, County Clerk Frank Merola, Town Supervisor Joe Bott, and Legislators Leon Fiacco, Tom Grant, Scott Bendett and Dan Casale.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Albany Common Council still debates police use of tear gas

ALBANY — Lily Mercogliano Easton awoke in horror as tear gas crept into her home in the dead of night last spring following a volatile night of activism that devolved into violence. The mist coated her bedroom and shrouded everything inside, including her sleeping six-year-old daughter. “I didn’t know that...
Albany County, NYTroy Record

Albany County partners with Dunkin' to incentivize COVID-19 vaccination

ALBANY, N.Y. — Albany County's latest vaccination initiative runs on Dunkin'. During his Monday morning press brief, Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy noted a partnership with Dunkin', in yet another attempt to encourage people to become vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of the progress we’re making in Albany County to get residents vaccinated. It’s that progress that’s keeping our infection rate and hospital admissions low, and it’s saving lives. But some are still on the fence about getting their shot, so we’re partnering with Dunkin’ to offer an incentive. The next 2,000 residents who get vaccinated at one of our county-run clinics starting Wednesday, including the CAP Center this Thursday, will get a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ for coffee, donuts, or anything else,” McCoy stated on the promotional incentive.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Coworking interest rises as some Capital Region offices remain closed

Coworking spaces are reemerging as one solution for vaccinated workers transitioning out of the pandemic who are eager to work somewhere other than their living room - but are unable to return to still-shuttered or reduced-staff offices. There is also demand for memberships from people who are interested in simply...
Albany County, NYTimes Union

Do you want a doughnut with that vaccination, Albany County?

ALBANY — Albany County is going the sugar route to convince people to get vaccinated. County Executive Dan McCoy announced Monday that Dunkin' has donated $10,000 so the county can give $5 gift cards to the doughnut shop to the first 2,000 people who get vaccinated at an upcoming clinic. Stay tuned for an update on the location of the clinic.
Westerlo, NYWNYT

Investigators looking into cause of Westerlo crash

Investigators are looking into what caused a serious car crash in Albany County Sunday. It happened on County Route 401 in the town of Westerlo shortly before 3 p.m. Two medivac helicopters were called in, and several ambulances were on the scene. NewsChannel 13 has reached out to state police,...
Schenectady County, NYWRGB

Schenectady Greenmarket provides access to vaccinations

SCHENECTADY COUNTY (WRGB) — Schenectady County is partnering with the Schenectady Greenmarket to help get people vaccinated. On Sunday, they held a vaccination clinic during market hours, outside of the Karen B. Johnson Library, which is around the corner from the market. : Schenectady Greenmarket partners with CDTA to give...