Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Swan Hellenic Goes with V.Ships Leisure and Oceanic

cruiseindustrynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwan Hellenic announced that V.Ships Leisure, together with sister brand Oceanic, have been awarded the ship and hotel management of its three expedition cruise ships. The first ship, the Swan Hellenic Minerva, debuts into service later this year and is set to be followed by two more ships in 2022.

www.cruiseindustrynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Hotel Management#Cruise#Restaurant Management#Construction Management#Brand Management#Swan Hellenic#Helsinki Shipyard#V Ships Leisure#Sister Brand Oceanic#Best In Class Seafarers#Newbuilding Supervision#Technical Crew#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Boats & Watercraftscruiseindustrynews.com

Global Cruise Ship Orderbook June Update

The global cruise ship orderbook has been updated for June by Cruise Industry News. The orderbook has slimmed down to 101 cruise ships with the May delivery of the Sea Cloud Spirit. However, there are now more berths on order as Celebrity Cruises has upsized its Celebrity Beyond to over 3,000 berths when the innovative ship is delivered in 2022.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Pan Pacific London announces 1st September opening

Bookings are now live for Pan Pacific London, which will open on 1st September as Pan Pacific Hotels Group’s first property in Europe. Taking innovation and understated luxury to new heights, Pan Pacific London fuses together significant architecture, elegant design, boundary-pushing wellbeing and leading destination restaurants and bars, for an elevated experience in Liverpool Street, one of Europe’s most noteworthy travel and business destinations and important cultural hubs.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection selects Duetto as Preferred Revenue Technology Partner

BETHESDA, MARYLAND – Curator Hotel & Resort Collection named Duetto, as a preferred partner for revenue solutions for Curator’s independent hotel members. The partnership agreement enables hotels in the Collection to contract with Duetto at preferred terms for its GameChanger application for pricing optimization, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting, and BlockBuster for optimizing contracted business segments.
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Group: Brand by Brand Restart Update

The second biggest cruise corporation in the world, the Royal Caribbean Group is poised to have all of its brands in service by June. Here's the latest:. One ship in service; six more to follow starting on June 12. Ships: Quantum of the Seas in service; Adventure of the Seas,...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Will Marella Cruises Be Handed Over To TUI Cruises?

TUI Cruises is set to grow in size and reach, according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine. The newspaper reported that British cruise line Marella Cruises, which is currently owned by TUI Group, will be integrated into TUI Cruises – a joint venture between TUI Group and Royal Caribbean Group.
blooloop.com

Connect&GO launches Konnect platform for leisure attractions

Connect&GO, a leader in Guest Experience Engineering and wearable RFID technology for events and attractions, announces its new platform. Designed especially for the attractions industry, “Konnect” is a virtual wallet-driven platform. Connect&GO is best known for its smart wristbands that were used during major sporting events like the Superbowl, and...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Park Hyatt kommt nach Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur erhält einen neuen höchsten Wolkenkratzer mit 118 Stockwerken. Im Merdeka 118 Projekt werden die höchsten Etagen nun ein Park Hyatt. “Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn. Berthed, an owned subsidiary of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) and Malaysia’s largest fund-management company, for the first Park Hyatt hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The high-end hotel, designed to meet the needs of the discerning global traveler, will join the city’s prestigious development – the PNB 118 tower. Anticipated to be completed in 2020, the tower is expected to be the tallest skyscraper in Southeast Asia and the third tallest in the world.
Tourismhospitality-on.com

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Songjiang unveils a lakeside retreat at the "root of Shanghai"

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced on May 29 the opening of Hyatt Regency Shanghai Songjiang. Facing Wulong Lake, in the heart of the ecology business district and surrounded by shopping malls and residences, the 256-room hotel offers an energizing hub for guests and World of Hyatt members to connect to the business and tourism district. The hotel is a five-minute drive from Songjiang University Town Subway Station and 40 minutes from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.
Lifestyletravelweekly.com

Is cruising from Caribbean homeports losing steam?

In March, as the cruise industry's frustration with the CDC reached a fever pitch, the cruise lines began scheduling cruises for Americans just outside U.S. borders, from countries such as the Bahamas, St. Maarten, Jamaica and Bermuda. The sailings gave Americans itineraries they could actually book, departing from places that,...
StreetInsider.com

Silversea Continues To Lead Restart Of Ultra-Luxury Cruising With1 New Alaska And Iceland Sailings In July (RCL)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silversea Cruises, the first cruise line to return to global ultra-luxury cruising with voyages in Greece and the Galápagos from June, has announced new summer voyages in Alaska and Iceland, starting in July 2021. With the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which enables cruises to Alaska without required stops in Canada, Silver Muse will resume round-trip sailings from Seattle starting July 29, making Silversea the first ultra-luxury cruise line to operate in Alaska this summer. Silver Shadow will circumnavigate Iceland with the launch of new all-Icelandic itineraries, returning to Northern Europe with three 10-day voyages from Reykjavik, beginning July 30.
Boats & Watercraftslatteluxurynews.com

Ritz-Carlton Yacht opens up 2023 Med sailings

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is now accepting bookings for the 2023 Mediterranean season deployment of its ultra-luxury cruise product. The program spans the French Riviera, Amalfi Coast, Balearic Islands, the Adriatic Coast and the Canary Islands. All 14 departures, ranging from seven- to 12-nights duration, are offered on the yet-to-launch...
TravelTravel Weekly

Tui creates digital multi-day tours platform

A new digital platform for multi-day tours is to be developed by Tui Group. The new platform will integrate with Tui’s in-house technologies and infrastructure. Customers and partners will be able to access Tui travel components for the digital production of personalised multi-day tours. The growing market is worth an...
atlantanews.net

Religious Tourism Market Is Thriving Worldwide | AAA Travel, Expedia, HRG North America

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Religious Tourism Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of COVID-19 Outbreak- Religious Tourism market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Priceline Group, American Express Global Business Travel, Travel Leaders Group, BCD Travel, Fareportal/Travelong, AAA Travel, Expedia Group, HRG North America, China Travel & China CYTS Tours Holding.
Industryshipinsight.com

Ulstein hands over Nexans Aurora as Flagship for Nexans fleet

The final milestone of the Aurora construction adventure was reached on 31 May 2021, when the DP3 Cable Lay Vessel Nexans Aurora, the state-of-the-art flagship of the Nexans fleet, was delivered from Ulstein Verft. The 149.9m long and 31m wide vessel is specialised for transport and installation of subsea high...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Blu Hotel In Albania To Be Announced By Radisson Hotel Group

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the Group's strategic expansion in South-Eastern Europe with the signing of its first hotel in Albania, Radisson Collection Morina Hotel, Tirana scheduled to open in the summer of 2021 and the signing of the Radisson Blu Resort, Dhermi, Albania projected to open in 2023.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Aurora Expeditions appoints Jos Dewing as first UK managing director

Australian expedition cruise line Aurora Expeditions has named travel and cruise industry veteran Jos Dewing as its first UK managing director to spearhead growth in the British market. He joins Aurora today (June 1), four months ahead of the company taking delivery of its second purpose-built expedition ship, the Sylvia...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey opens on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Bodrum

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula. With a prime seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing, and entertaining vacation, and invites guests to discover the region's natural beauty and historical sites while enjoying exclusive services and unparalleled facilities.