Fishmongers' Hall: Jury retires into terror attack deaths

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inquest jury has retired to consider whether any "omission or failure" contributed to the deaths of two people stabbed to death by a convicted terrorist in central London. Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were killed by Usman Khan at an alumni event in Fishmongers' Hall in November 2019.

www.bbc.com
