Recently approved changes to the water rates in Grover Beach are aimed at conservation, and they could lead to big costs for big water users. At a meeting on May 10, Grover Beach City Council unanimously approved a tiered water rate system that will bill high water users at a higher rate per unit of water, a change from the current system that charges all residential customers a flat rate per unit. City Manger Matt Bronson said the new system's benefits are twofold: It rewards low water users for their efforts while also bringing in extra revenue to the city.