Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

New England has one of the 20 best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S., according to Reader’s Digest

By Kristi Palma
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 11 days ago

You'll find it in Vermont.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8BSS_0aDMwdvj00
A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. Twin Farms

Travelers seeking getaways with on-site food and fun can go the all-inclusive route, and New England has one of the best, according to Reader’s Digest.

The publication recently named Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, among the 20 best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. It was the only New England property on the list.

“Eliminating surprise costs is only one reason all-inclusives are such a relaxing vacation type,” wrote Reader’s Digest. “For instance, everything you could ever need (and more!) is right there at your fingertips.”

Here’s what Reader’s Digest wrote about Twin Farms:

About 80 miles southeast of Burlington, the 300-acre Twin Farms offers an adults-only getaway with 20 luxury cottages and activities that change with the seasons. Visit in the fall to take in the incredible New England foliage while canoeing on the resort’s tranquil pond or biking along leaf-covered pathways. Winter is perfect for cross-country or downhill skiing, or simply curling up fireside with a good book. Spring and summer are ideal for tennis, fishing, and swimming. Rates include all activities as well as three farm-to-table meals daily and packed snacks for picnics. The only thing not included is a trip to the spa.

Reader’s Digest

Twin Farms is no stranger to best lists. Last year, it was named Hotel of the Year by Forbes Travel Guide and among the top 10 resorts in the U.S. (ranking No. 2) and among the 10 best resorts in the world by Conde Nast Traveler. Earlier this year, it ranked among America’s top 12 resorts and top 25 hotels by U.S. News & World Report.

View the entire list of 20 best all-inclusive resorts in the U.S.

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Forbes Travel Guide#U S#Summer Vacation#Travelers#News Reader#Conde Nast Traveler#Reader S Digest#Hotel Of#U S News World Report#Digest Twin Farms#All Inclusive Resorts#Picnics#Best Lists#Snacks#Swimming#Winter#Fun#America#Fireside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Biking
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelHenry County Daily Herald

North America is home to many beautiful beaches

The warm breezes and crashing surf draw millions of beach-goers to coastal locales each year, making a day at the shore one of the most popular summer pastimes. It’s easy to forget your concerns while basking in the glow of the sun and counting the seagulls coasting over the horizon.
Travellocalemagazine.com

11 Dream Vacation Destinations That Prove the West Coast Is the Best Coast

Grab Your Person and Pack Your Bags—Your Dream Vacay Is Calling!. After being cooped up for so long, we all deserve a dream vacation (or two…or three). We know that adventure calls everyone differently, but if that call includes beautiful weather and hours of sunshine, set your GPS out west. Here, you’ll find everything from deserts and beaches to cityscapes and treelines. So, whether you’re looking for a sweet honeymoon or a girly getaway, these eight hotels are the perfect destinations for your westside escape! Best West Coast Vacations.
Small Businessmacaronikid.com

😎🏖️ Top Family-Friendly All Inclusive Mexico Resorts

Families have been cooped up for 16+ months and are ready to get out in the world again!. 🏖️ If you're dreaming of a family beach vacation, Susan Troy with Elite Travel Concierge (also your Macaroni Kid Publisher) has some suggestions for you!. There are so many resorts in the...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Royalton All-Inclusive Resorts Reopen in Saint Lucia

Two Royalton-branded resorts have reopened in Saint Lucia: Royalton Saint Lucia and Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia. The all-inclusive Blue Diamond Resorts properties reopened after a “temporary closure,” according to parent company Sunwing. The property’s relaunch comes in accordance with Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and Saint...
Travelthetopvillas.com

Amazing vacation destinations for 2022

With many travel arrangements put on hold this 2020-21′, holidaymakers are planning big when looking at vacation destinations for 2022. For a growing trend of globetrotters, this means booking somewhere remote and long haul. For many others it means dusting off that dream bucket list. With the world’s most beautiful...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

Boston Harbor Islands listed among 11 most endangered historic places in the U.S.

"They will shrink in size and probably in height." The Boston Harbor Islands are getting national attention — and not for the better. Along with aging buildings and civil rights landmarks, the Boston Harbor Islands were listed among the 11 most endangered historic places in the United States in a report released Thursday by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Travelgoodhousekeeping.com

Discover the wild beauty of America's Southwest on the Rocky Mountaineer

With their vast canyons, enthralling views and fresh mountain air, the Rocky Mountains is Mother Nature's work at its best. Stretching from Western Canada to New Mexico, the Rockies formed a natural barrier to European settlers making their journey from east to west. It wasn’t until the mid-1800s that thousands braved the perilous crossing to reach Utah, Nevada and the riches of California.
TravelPosted by
Fatherly

8 Great New Family-Friendly Hotels For 2021

Hotel openings haven’t exactly been the first thing on the minds of parents in 2021. But now the world is opening up again, slowly. And while it’s appealing to go back to beloved destinations, there’s also something to be said for trying something new—especially after months of isolation. A number...
LifestyleSurfline

Tofino: Nice Place to Visit, Better Place to Live

Kalum Bruhwiler has deep roots in the tiny fishing village-turned-popular surfing town of Tofino, starting with his grandmother Gisele, a bona fide Tofino O.G. who had a lot to do with Raph and Sepp and now Kalum’s connection with the forest and the sea. “It’s interesting because Giselle, Kalum’s grandmother,...
Worldfashionisers.com

Reasons Why Fitzroy Island is an Ultimate Travel Destination

Looking to have fun under the sun for your holiday? Why not pack your bags and head to Tropical North Queensland for a weekend getaway to Fitzroy Island!. Fitzroy Island is one of the top destinations in Queensland, or maybe in all of Australia, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a very relaxing place where you get to enjoy nature’s picturesque views, a ton of memorable activities, and world-class accommodation in Fitzroy Island Resort.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

10 of the most scenic, luxurious, and activities-packed resorts in Maldives

When it comes to vacationing in paradise, destinations don’t get more idyllic than Maldives. The nation’s sugar-sand beaches and impossibly turquoise seas are like a postcard come to life, only prettier. The apparent remoteness of the islands adds to the allure and makes this Indian Ocean archipelago a special place to visit, and the now-iconic overwater villas are pretty cool, too.
Travelnewenglandwithlove.com

The Best Treehouse Rentals in New England

Traveling in 2021? Please check with each state/destination for its current COVID-19 guidelines, as these are constantly changing and the most accurate, up-to-date information may not be reflected here. *Links in this article may be affiliate links, from which we may earn commission. See our Privacy Policy for full details.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Tips For Retirees, Dr. Beach’s 2021 Picks, And All-Inclusive Resort Mistakes: Our Top Stories From May

Summer has arrived, and our readers are busily mapping out their travel plans. If you are looking for sun and sand but don’t have it in you to journey all the way to the coast, consider one of the many quaint towns along the Great Lakes. Planning to stay at an all-inclusive resort this summer? If so, don’t miss our tips for avoiding five common mistakes vacationers often make. If retirement is in sight for you, our writers have shared their insight into great destinations to settle down, both in the States and abroad.
Lifestylenewsverses.com

Moon Palace Cancun's All-Inclusive Live performance Trip Returns

WHY IT RATES: Moon Palace Cancun will supply four-day all-inclusive live performance packages to see Phish dwell. — Lacey Pfalz, Affiliate Author, TravelPulse. Phish will return to Mexico for its fifth “Phish: Riviera Maya,” the band’s vacation spot live performance trip, happening February 24-27, 2022. The all-inclusive occasion, introduced in partnership with CID Presents and On Location, will see Phish performing for 4 nights on the seashore together with a welcome set on Thursday night time and a particular early night begin time on Sunday in one of many world’s most lovely places – Mexico’s Caribbean shoreline.
Travel10Best

Here are the best things to do this summer, according to our readers

Zoos, aquariums, safari parks, aerial adventure parks and botanical gardens create incredible opportunities to learn about and engage with the world around us. A panel of experts nominated their top picks, and then you helped us narrow down the nominees to the 10 best in each category. Click on each...
LifestylePosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

8 must-stay glamping destinations to retreat to in the Hill Country and beyond

Don’t let anyone tell you tell you you’re not camping just because you’re doing it so stylishly. Camping is a state of mind. So what if you’re bathing in a clawfoot tub in a climate-controlled building with walls and Turkish towels and a kitchenette? Did you know tented cabins exist? That’s right, you’re in a tent. And you’re looking off into the Texas Hill Country sky, with no streetlights or noisy bar-goers. You’re glamping!
Travelbrentwoodlive.co.uk

The best places to visit in Essex according to readers

With the weather much warmer and summer finally here we've put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy a visit to in Essex. We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to visit in the county be it beaches, attractions, countryside or urban. And...