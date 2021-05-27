Adults with obsessive compulsive disorder face higher risk of ischemic stroke

Heart Association Highlights Unique Risks Women Face for High Blood Pressure, Stroke. The American Heart Association (GoRedForWomen.org/Risk) is putting increased emphasis on women’s health this summer, including education efforts to teach women about the unique risks they face for high blood pressure and stroke. Women have a lot on their plates, and sometimes important self-care can take a back seat to work, family, and other obligations. In fact, nearly 50% of adult women have high blood pressure, and nearly three-quarters of those with high blood pressure don’t have it under control. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can significantly increase a woman’s risk for a stroke, but a few important steps can help reduce that risk and give women (and their loved ones) one less thing to worry about.