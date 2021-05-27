Cancel
Adults with obsessive compulsive disorder face higher risk of ischemic stroke

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdults who have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) were more than three times as likely to have an ischemic stroke later in life compared to adults who do not have OCD, according to new research published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

www.news-medical.net
