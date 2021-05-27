Cancel
Kokomo, IN

Larry Rolland promoted to senior VP of Community First Bank

Kokomo Perspective
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Rolland, the department manager for Community First Investment Group, has been promoted to senior vice president of Community First Bank of Indiana. Rolland grew up in Fort Wayne, Ind., received his bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, and master's from the University of Michigan. He has lived in Kokomo for 28 years and, along with Karen Munsey, launched Community First Investment Group 14 years ago. He is on the Board of Directors of Bridges Outreach, the Salvation Army of Kokomo, and 117 International. He also serves as an advisor for the Kokomo Humane Society.

