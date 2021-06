A new multiplayer social gaming platform by the name of Piepacker has launched this week with a retro games library, ready to play for free. The project was funded through Kickstarter where the campaign was only asking for $75k, however, they secured full funding within 20 hours and eventually secured $220,656 pledged by 1190 backers, including one backer who pledged $10k. The service will eventually be developing its own original games to be launched exclusively on the platform, but for now, they currently have over 60 retro games ready to be played right now, along with one fun new game called Gentleman Bomber, which is a take on the Bomberman genre. You can read more about the service below and check out a trailer for the game as well.