Scientists to cut the 'key' to an unhackable 5G network

By Heriot-Watt University
techxplore.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from Heriot-Watt University have secured six-figure funding from Innovate-UK on a project led by BT to develop practical quantum key distribution (QKD) transmitter and receiver modules for short range terrestrial applications. The technology will form a central component in a world-first trial of end-to-end quantum-secured communications for 5G and...

