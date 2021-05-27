WPD Participates in Impartial Policing Training Program
Chief Terence Delehanty is pleased to share that the Winthrop Police Department participated in a training hosted by the Fair and Impartial Policing organization this week. Fair and Impartial Policing (FIP) provides implicit-bias-awareness training to agencies of all types and sizes, including local, state, county and university agencies. Members of the department, including Chief Delehanty and the command staff, as well as members of the community, took part during in-person sessions at the Winthrop Yacht Club.winthroptranscript.com