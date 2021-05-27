Epson EcoTank ET-2750 Review

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a supplier of industry-leading Point of Sale (POS) solutions, and Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a leader in innovative technology and front-end solutions, have partnered to integrate the TM-m30II thermal receipt printer into the next-generation U-SCAN Elite self-checkout unit. The U-SCAN Elite was designed to provide maximum flexibility, allowing retailers to augment front-end space and help reduce operational costs while enhancing the customer experience. The TM-m30II provides a compact POS thermal receipt printer to the U-SCAN Elite, helping to meet increased demands for seamless self-checkout while improving retailers' bottom line.