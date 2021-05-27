Summer Guide 2021: With pandemic limitations easing, this summer's alive with events and activities
It's been a long year already, and it's only May. But things are looking up because the world is starting to reopen just in time for summer. And if you're trying to figure out what's up, then you've come to the right place. In our annual Summer Guide, Calendar Editor Caleb Wiseblood gathered all of the upcoming events, shows, festivities, and activities together in one place just for you to peruse.