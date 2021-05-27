Summer Guide 2021: With pandemic limitations easing, this summer's alive with events and activities

Pack up the leash and bring your dog with you to these dog-friendly events at Terrestrial Brewing Co., Stan Hywet and Debonne Vineyards. For lots of people, “family-friendly” is only truly friendly if dogs are welcome. Luckily, there are plenty of local business owners who agree. From doggie brunches to garden walks, there are plenty of places that host events around you and your canine companion. If you follow the leash rules and clean up after your pal, the whole family can enjoy an afternoon out. Here are three dog-friendly events to bark about.