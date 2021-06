It’s time for another mailbag. Let’s dive in. What Husker men’s or women’s team do you expect to be most improved next year? (@dmhusker1) Derek Peterson: Football and women’s basketball. With Amy Williams’ group, they weren’t that far off last season, and it was a campaign with injury roadblocks every few games. If they can get through the year with the top of their rotation healthy, Nebraska has a good shot of being in the top five or so teams on the league table going into the conference tourney. Williams has put together a really nice team that should be even deeper with the addition of this freshman class. Kendall Coley should benefit greatly from the experience she got last season as an early-enrollee (she looked much better at the end of the year). And, y’know, Sam Haiby and Issie Bourne. As for football, I think the defense will be really good and the offense has potential. To go from four straight sub-.500 seasons to 7-5 will be viewed as a massive accomplishment.