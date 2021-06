Each of them will cost 19.99 euros and will allow us to play with HD resolutions and 60 images per second when released on PC. XSEED and Grasshopper Manufacture have announced that No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle will finally arrive on PC via Steam on June 9. They will be available for 19.99 euros each, although there will be a promotion during its launch week that will allow us to acquire them with a 10% discount.