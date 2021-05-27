Va. Couple Shot on Front Lawn in 'Brutal' Double Murder, Police Say: 'They Did Nothing Wrong'

A California man who killed his wife and propped her up on Christmas morning so that her children would open gifts in front of her body has been sentenced to prison. On Friday, William Wallace was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of 26-year-old Za'Zell Preston, the Orange County Register, the Associated Press and the Southern California News Group report. He was given credit for the nine years he has already spent behind bars.