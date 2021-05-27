Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Va. Couple Shot on Front Lawn in 'Brutal' Double Murder, Police Say: 'They Did Nothing Wrong'

By Benjamin VanHoose
Posted by 
People
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are searching for suspects after a husband and wife with military experience were killed Wednesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. Police Chief Kevin Davis told reporters Wednesday that officers responded to a "brutal double murder" that morning, explaining that a husband and wife were "gunned down in their front yard." First responders found two people inside the home who were physically unharmed.

people.com
View All 324 Commentsarrow_down
People

People

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Crime News#True Crime#Front Yard#Murder Cases#Police Chief#Military Police#The Washington Post#Wtop#Fairfax County Police#Lawn#Suspects#Husband#Home#Authorities#Maj Ed O Carroll#Intriguing Unsolved Cases#Belvoir#Reporters#Va
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Nissan
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
People

14-Year-Old Minn. Boy Fatally Shot While Leaving Graduation Party: 'I Lost My Baby,' Says Mom

A family in Minnesota is mourning what police say is the "tragic loss" of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot after attending a graduation party. The incident occurred on Saturday around 10:44 p.m. when Washington County dispatchers received multiple 911 calls with people screaming in the background, including one with "discernible information that someone had been shot," according to a statement from the Woodbury Police Department.
Violent CrimesPosted by
People

Man Gets 15 Years to Life for Killing Wife, Having Kids Open Christmas Gifts in Front of Her Body

A California man who killed his wife and propped her up on Christmas morning so that her children would open gifts in front of her body has been sentenced to prison. On Friday, William Wallace was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder in the 2011 death of 26-year-old Za'Zell Preston, the Orange County Register, the Associated Press and the Southern California News Group report. He was given credit for the nine years he has already spent behind bars.
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Fairfax County, VADaily News-Record

Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by several cars

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was fatally struck by several vehicles in Great Falls early Sunday, Fairfax County police said. Officers called to Leesburg Pike found 43-year-old Allen Romero of McLean in the middle of the eastbound lanes, police said in a release. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Virginia StateWTOP

Prince George’s Co. teacher arrested for assault in Virginia park

A Maryland man arrested on assault charges at a popular Virginia park last week is an elementary school teacher, according to Prince George’s County Public Schools. A spokesperson said that since 2014, Michael Pruden has taught at Allenwood Elementary School in Camp Springs; Apple Grove Elementary School in Fort Washington; Samuel Chase Elementary School in Temple Hills; and Valley View Elementary School in Oxon Hill.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Fairfax County, VAfox5dc.com

Man killed in Fairfax County hit-and-run crash

DRANESVILLE, Va. - Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Fairfax County. Officers say it happened around 6:50 a.m. at Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Dranesville. Police say they're looking for a 2011 to 2015 black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver's...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Maryland Teacher Accused of Attacks in DC Park, on Virginia Trail

A Prince George’s County elementary school teacher is accused of a series of attacks in a park in D.C. and along a trail in Alexandria. Michael Thomas Pruden, of Fort Washington, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Park Police said. Officials say he shined a...
Fairfax County, VAWTOP

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike

A man is dead after a vehicle struck and killed him on the eastbound lanes of Va. Route 7/Leesburg Pike in Herndon, Virginia, early Sunday morning. Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court around 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Fairfax County, VAWashington Post

Pedestrian fatally struck in Fairfax County hit-and-run, police say

A vehicle that sideswiped a pedestrian early Sunday in Fairfax County ticked off a chain of events that left the pedestrian dead, police said. In a black Ford Fusion, the driver struck a man with the vehicle’s side mirror while the man was walking along Leesburg Pike at Redberry Court in the Dranesville area, Fairfax County police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.