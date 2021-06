Considering his price, I am going to be owning a lot of Ty Johnson in 2021. The New York Jets backfield is an absolute disaster right now, but somebody will have to emerge from the pack. While it is far from a popular opinion, I believe that somebody will be Maryland’s Ty Johnson. The former Detroit Lion played very well in limited snaps last year, averaging a healthy 4.7 yards per carry on 54 totes and finishing with a respectable 69.1 PFF grade. By comparison, J.K. Dobbins had a 72.0 PFF grade last year.