How to appear offline in Warzone

gamerevolution.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Call of Duty: Warzone can be a great social activity, where friends can get together to try and beat other teams, some players may want to enjoy some time alone. Appearing offline in Warzone is the best way to do this, as people on the Friends List won’t be any the wiser. However, this is tricky as the online status for the Activision Account is separate to the PS5, Xbox, or other platform account. Follow the steps below to appear offline in Warzone.

#Offline#Mobile Phone#Check Points#The Friends List#The Activision Account#Warzone Head#Stopping Power#Time#Patch Notes#Social#People#Friends
