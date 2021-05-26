Haché: Laurentian had ‘extensive conversations’ with province before insolvency filing

- Anticipated resumption of Fund distributions in the near future - BURLINGTON, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today announced that SIR Corp. ("SIR" or the "Company"), the operating entity from which the Fund is entitled to payments, has completed an eighth amending agreement (the "Eighth Amending Agreement") to its credit agreement with its senior lender (the "Lender"). The Eighth Amending Agreement, among other things, extends the maturity date of the original credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") from July 6, 2021 to July 6, 2022, extends certain waivers, and permits SIR to restart the payment of the current royalties and interest on the SIR Loan that are payable to the Fund and the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") beginning in July 2021. The Eighth Amending Agreement also lays out the conditions for the start of the repayment of previously deferred royalties and interest on the SIR Loan. The Trustees of the Fund also executed an eighth acknowledgement, waiver and extension agreement (the "Acknowledgement Agreement"), which is also in effect until July 6, 2022. The Eighth Amending Agreement and the Acknowledgement Agreement can be accessed via the Fund's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.