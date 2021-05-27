Dying Light 2 release date and supported platforms leaked ahead of reveal

When it comes to a zombie-infested world, there are quite a few games you can look into, but Techland made their mark on this genre when they launched Dying Light. After finding this title to be successful, they began development on Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which was originally announced at E3 2018. We got another glimpse at the gameplay during E3 2019, but it seems they are ready to show how detailed they are making this next title.