Dying Light 2 release date and supported platforms leaked ahead of reveal

gamerevolution.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of developer Techland’s big stream reveal, the Dying Light 2 release date has seemingly been leaked by an Italian website. The leaked advertisement includes the details on all the planned Dying Light 2 platforms planned, the age rating, and even a possible brand-new subtitle. The developer stream and official reveal are due for later on today, but it seems certain that a Dying Light 2 December release is confirmed.

www.gamerevolution.com
Chris Avellone
