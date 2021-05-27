Dying Light 2 release date and supported platforms leaked ahead of reveal
Ahead of developer Techland's big stream reveal, the Dying Light 2 release date has seemingly been leaked by an Italian website. The leaked advertisement includes the details on all the planned Dying Light 2 platforms planned, the age rating, and even a possible brand-new subtitle. The developer stream and official reveal are due for later on today, but it seems certain that a Dying Light 2 December release is confirmed.