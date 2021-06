A traffic stop in Saugeen First Nation resulted in two women being charged with numerous offences. Grey Bruce OPP said at 1:48 a.m., May 30 police stopped a vehicle on Highway 21, near Christine St,. and after speaking with the driver, she was arrested for impaired driving. Charges also include: two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking; possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of an opioid for the purpose of trafficking.