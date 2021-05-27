Huge Multi-Family Garage Sale

MOUNT VERNON – Foundation Park Conservancy is proud to offer a variety of free physical fitness activities at Ariel-Foundation Park this summer. All will be held in the Schnormeier Event Center and are sponsored by United Way of Knox County and each of the fitness providers, including Crossfit 1808, Hot Yoga Escape, Marshall Winkle, Hannah Kelling, the YMCA, Step Into Fitness, Anisha Maxwell (cardio drumming) and Heidi Varner (Zumba).