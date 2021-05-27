Cancel
Mount Vernon, OH

Huge Multi-Family Garage Sale

By Press release submission
Mount Vernon News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurniture, dishes, houseewares, home decor, old glassware, bedding, jewelry, wall art, quality women’s & men’s clothing, shoes, purses, books (some old), magazines, seasonal deor, fabric, craft items, artificial florals, sewing, circut, rugs, lamps, ladders, mason jars, folding tables, curtains, and LOTS of Miscellaneous - wow, too much to list+ NEW & excellent condition (my shopping problem= your gain) all priced to sell! Cash only/ no early sales. Don’t miss out!!

