Many of us have pieces of home exercise equipment that may get used regularly or get stuck in a closet. During the last year of Covid-19 lockdown, many home exercise units have gotten much more attention than they ever did before. One byproduct of this extra attention is increased awareness that some of these units may be dangerous to their adult users and more likely dangerous to young children and pets. An example is a May 5, 2021 Peloton treadmill recall that follows the death of one young child and at least 39 other injuries.