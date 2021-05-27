Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago Activist Says Last Summer’s ‘Racial Reckoning’ Was Everyday Life For Black People

By Esther Yoon-Ji Kang
WBEZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin set off a wave of protests and launched what many call a “racial reckoning” in the United States. Activists who have been organizing against police violence and systemic racism, however, say the ebb and flow of support for the Black Lives Matter movement reflects a common historical pattern — and that little change has been made.

Chicago, IL
As a public media institution we are deeply invested in the civic life and health of the community we serve.

