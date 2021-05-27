Chicago Activist Says Last Summer’s ‘Racial Reckoning’ Was Everyday Life For Black People

Recently, Curious City got a question from reader Laurie Odell about “Reparations Won,” a mandated history curriculum for CPS middle and high schoolers. Laurie has a granddaughter in eighth grade, and she wondered how the curriculum rollout is going. We partnered with education news organization Chalkbeat Chicago, who spoke with one teacher to assess what the curriculum looks like in the classroom. Curious City is also hoping to hear from students and teachers across Chicago about their experiences with this curriculum. Find our survey at the bottom of this article.