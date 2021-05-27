Cresco Labs Turns In Stellar Revenue Increase, Beats Estimates
Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, with revenue rising 168% to $178.4 million over last year and an increase of 9.9% sequentially. This beat the Yahoo Finance average analyst estimate for revenues of $170 million. Cresco trimmed its net losses to $24 million from last year’s $35 million for the same time period. The company is sitting in a comfortable cash position with current assets at $381.7 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $255.5 million.www.greenmarketreport.com