Dallas County, IA

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 26, 2021

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam N Nelms, age 39, 2020 Ingersol, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Theft 3rd Degree. Nathan Kiefer, Waukee, was driving on Walnut Street in Dallas Center, when Daniel Pfaff, Waukee, crossed the street in front of him on a bicycle. Mr. Kiefer was unable to stop in time and collided with Mr. Pfaff’s bicycle. Mr. Pfaff was taken to the hospital. Mr. Kiefer was uninjured and had no damage to his vehicle.

Dallas County, IAtheperrynews.com

UPDATE: Three injuries in collision at Quinlan Avenue

According to a report from the Dallas County Sheriff’s office, Morgan Terry of Ankeny was traveling eastbound on Iowa Highway 141 at Quinlan Avenue when a vehicle, driven by Darlene Onken of Carroll, pulled out from the stop sign in front of Terry’s vehicle, which struck Onken’s vehicle broadside. Terry...
Woodward, IAtheperrynews.com

Injury, entrapment in two-vehicle accident Sunday night

At least one person was injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle collision on Iowa Highway 141 west of Woodward. One person was also trapped and required extrication from a vehicle, according to public safety radio traffic. The injured party was transported to Dallas County Hospital by Dallas County EMS. The...
Van Meter, IAtheperrynews.com

Serial abuser arrested in Van Meter Friday

A Fort Dodge man was arrested in Van Meter Friday after allegedly assaulting the same woman he was convicted of assaulting in 2018 in Scranton. Jerimiah Lynn Jordan, 32, of 311 First St., Fort Dodge, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The about 3 p.m. Friday...
Dallas County, IAtheperrynews.com

Moran man allegedly threatens to assault Moran woman

A man living in the Moran settlement near Woodward was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday after allegedly brandishing a BB gun and threatening to beat up a Moran woman. Donald Edward Caldwell, 67, of 15742 Tanner Lane, Woodward, was charged with third-degree harassment. The incident occurred May 2...
Dallas County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Raccoon Valley Radio-Listening Area Adds 25 COVID-19 Tests

The Raccoon Valley Radio-listening area has added 25 new positive COVID-19 tests since Thursday. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Friday, Dallas County has 12,514 total positive tests, for an increase of 23 since Thursday, and 98 deaths. Adair County has 985 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Guthrie County has 1,298 total positive tests, for an increase of two since Thursday, and 30 deaths. Greene County has 864 total positive tests, and ten deaths reported since Wednesday.
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Reaches 30 COVID-19 Deaths

Guthrie County has reached 30 COVID-19 deaths. According to the State Coronavirus Dashboard, as of Wednesday, Guthrie County has 1,296 total positive tests, and 30 deaths, for an increase of one since last Saturday. Dallas County has 12,491 total positive tests, and 98 deaths. Adair County has 985 total positive tests, and 32 deaths. Greene County has 864 total positive tests, and ten deaths.
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

Perry woman allegedly assaulted by ‘now ex-boyfriend’

A teenage male from Perry was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a female three times in recent weeks. Alejandro Rios, 19, of 1716 Seventh St., Perry, was charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury. According to court records, the victim said “her now ex-boyfriend,” Rios, allegedly “mentally and...
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Arrested For Threats with Machete

A Perry man is in the Dallas County Jail after an alleged incident earlier this month. Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn says Conner J. McChesney, 24, of Perry was arrested and charged with misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance not marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and domestic abuse with intent or displays of a weapon.
Waukee, IAKCCI.com

Waukee man arrested after police say he struck 1-year-old

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man is in the Dallas County Jail after authorities said he struck a 1-year-old child. According to a police report, Gregory Stucky called authorities on Friday evening. He said he had spanked her 1-year-old daughter and "she was behaving strangely," police stated. When authorities arrived...
Waukee, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Waukee Father Arrested For Injuring His 1-Year-Old Daughter

(Waukee, Iowa) A Waukee father is being held in the Dallas County Jail after injuring his daughter. Investigators say Gregory Stucky called authorities Friday night to say he had spanked his one-year-old daughter and she was “behaving strangely.” The child was found unconscious and breathing while lying on the ground. Stucky reportedly admitted he hit the girl on the back as punishment for a temper tantrum. When she was on her hands and knees he admitted hitting her again, causing her head to hit the ground. The victim is being treated at a hospital.