Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 26, 2021
Adam N Nelms, age 39, 2020 Ingersol, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Failure To Appear. The original charge was Theft 3rd Degree. Nathan Kiefer, Waukee, was driving on Walnut Street in Dallas Center, when Daniel Pfaff, Waukee, crossed the street in front of him on a bicycle. Mr. Kiefer was unable to stop in time and collided with Mr. Pfaff’s bicycle. Mr. Pfaff was taken to the hospital. Mr. Kiefer was uninjured and had no damage to his vehicle.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com