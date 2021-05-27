Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 26, 2021

(Waukee, Iowa) A Waukee father is being held in the Dallas County Jail after injuring his daughter. Investigators say Gregory Stucky called authorities Friday night to say he had spanked his one-year-old daughter and she was “behaving strangely.” The child was found unconscious and breathing while lying on the ground. Stucky reportedly admitted he hit the girl on the back as punishment for a temper tantrum. When she was on her hands and knees he admitted hitting her again, causing her head to hit the ground. The victim is being treated at a hospital.