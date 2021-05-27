Memorial Day Holiday Gas Prices Highest Since 2014

(Undated) – If you have plans to travel this weekend get ready for sticker shock at the pump. According to Triple-A, thirty-four million drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend and face the highest gas prices since 2014. Even though things have stabilized after a pipeline cyber-attack three weeks ago, the national average now tops the three-dollar mark and is $1.07 higher than this time last year. GasBuddy.com currently lists the national average for regular unleaded at $3.05 a gallon. Those of us in Illinois are paying even more to fill our tank. The average price in Illinois is $3.21 a gallon. It’s $2.97 in Indiana.