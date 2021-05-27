Cancel
Memorial Day Holiday Gas Prices Highest Since 2014

wtyefm.com
 11 days ago

(Undated) – If you have plans to travel this weekend get ready for sticker shock at the pump. According to Triple-A, thirty-four million drivers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend and face the highest gas prices since 2014. Even though things have stabilized after a pipeline cyber-attack three weeks ago, the national average now tops the three-dollar mark and is $1.07 higher than this time last year. GasBuddy.com currently lists the national average for regular unleaded at $3.05 a gallon. Those of us in Illinois are paying even more to fill our tank. The average price in Illinois is $3.21 a gallon. It’s $2.97 in Indiana.

Idaho Statekizn.com

Gas prices continue to rise in Idaho

Last week the average price of fuel in Idaho was $3.27. That’s up 2 cents from a week ago and 13 cents from a month ago. In June of last year, the average cost per gallon was $2.23. As is typical, Idaho’s fuel costs are higher than the national average, currently $3.04.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

AAA: Gas Prices Up 92 Cents Since June 2020

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’s average gas price is up one cent from last week ($2.92), averaging $2.93 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. Today’s price is 9 cents higher than a month ago ($2.84), and 92 cents higher than June 7, 2020 ($2.01). Massachusetts’s average gas price is 12 cents lower...
Bradford, PAwesb.com

Gas Prices Shoot Up in Bradford

After nearly a month of stability, gas prices in Bradford jumped this week. The average price of gas in Bradford, according to the AAA, is $3.214, 12 and a half cents higher than the $3.099 it had been at since mid-May. For the rest of the region, AAA says the...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana gas prices are on the rise

INDIANA – Indiana gas prices have risen 7.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.06 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Gas prices in Indiana are 9.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.8 cents per gallon...
Georgia Statewlaq1410.com

AAA: GEORGIA’S GAS PRICES HELD STEADY IN THE PAST WEEK

Georgia’s gas prices held steady over the past week, reports AAA, The Auto Club Group. Motorists statewide pay an average price of $2.91 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline; that is the same as last week, 18 cents more than a month ago, and $1.13 more than at this same time last year.
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida gas prices forecast to rise by as much as 10 cents this week

Prices at the pump could bounce up 5 to 10 cents this week at Florida gasoline stations, according to a forecast by AAA - the Auto Club. Gas prices are believed to be facing upward pressure this week as optimism about rising fuel demand sent crude oil prices to multi-year highs, AAA reported. “Rising crude oil and gasoline futures could drag retail gasoline prices higher this week,” said Mark ...
TrafficWesterly Sun

R.I. gas prices up 2 cents as supplies, demand shift

PROVIDENCE — Gas prices are by 2 cents per gallon this week, and decreasing supplies paired with increased demand and higher crude oil prices are likely to cause a fluctuation in costs throughout the month of June. A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found the...
Georgia Statewrganews.com

Georgia pump prices hold steady at $2.91 per gallon

June 7, 2021–11:35 a.m. Georgia gas prices held steady at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are paying an average price of $2.91 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is the same from a week ago, 18 cents more than last month and $1.13...
TrafficABQJournal

NM, US need relief from sky-high gas prices

Gas prices are at their highest national average since the fall of 2014. In the last 12 months, gas prices in New Mexico have increased by a staggering 66%. Families are paying nearly $3 per gallon, and experts do not expect relief anytime soon. Something has to change, and that’s why I am proposing cutting taxes on Americans by $18.4 billion.
Cartersville, GAhometownheadlines.com

Gas prices trickle down just a bit although RaceTrac in Cartersville was down to $2.69 a gallon (average a month ago was $2.70).

Sunday averages from AAA show a little improvement; cheaper gas is available if you look for it: In our drive-by journalism research from Saturday — from Rome to Cartersville and back — prices down at select locations. The above photo shows $2.69 a gallon at RaceTrac on U.S. 41 in Cartersville, about where we were when all this run-up began following the Colonial Pipeline hack. The Murphy station at the East Rome Walmart was $2.80 but now we’re seeing $2.75 on Sunday.
TrafficPizza Marketplace

Lofty gas prices flatten out, still gobble up pizzeria profits

Gas prices have been, and remain to be, a wallop in the pocket for pizza operators, but there is some slightly good news this week in that fuel prices appear to be stabilizing again following the Memorial Day weekend that traditionally kicks off the summer driving season. Still, at a national average price of $3.05 for a gallon of regular today, the costs of getting commodities to pizzerias and then getting pizzas back out again to customers is hefty, to say the least.
Industryallaboutarizonanews.com

Memorial Day Travelers Expect to Pay Highest Gas Prices Since 2014

Motorists hitting the road this week to celebrate the kick-off to summer will be greeted with the most expensive Memorial Day weekend gas prices since 2014. The national average has stabilized following the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack, but pump prices are likely to fluctuate leading up to the holiday weekend. Over the past weekend, the national gas price average declined a penny to $3.03, the first decrease in two weeks. While barely cheaper on the week, the average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Memorial Day Weekend Gas Prices Will Be Highest In Years

With millions of Americans set to hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday, prices are peaking at the pump at the wrong time. Drivers are set to pay the highest prices in seven years, according to AAA, following a gas shortage that impacted the East Coast when the Colonial Pipeline was temporarily shut down due to a cyberattack.