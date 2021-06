These new Timberland shoes have been unveiled by the brand for its Spring/Summer 2021 collection as a new take on its classic boat shoe for style-conscious wearers to pick up. The shoes come in two model choices that were designed in collaboration with "Ari" Esco Montanez and are characterized by their distinctly chunky outsoles. Each one of the styles are crafted with Better Leather that has been sourced from a sustainable tannery and aim to balance function with form for an ultra-comfortable fit.