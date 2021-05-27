More than 100 pounds of cocaine-like substance wash up on Texas beaches

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Fla. — In the last week, multiple packages with a cocaine-like substance have washed up onto Texas beaches, authorities said.

“Please keep in mind that if you ever find a suspicious package on the beach, do not touch or pick up the packages. Packages could contain substances that are harmful if touched. Packages could be anything from Marijuana to Fentanyl,” Lt. Philip Hester with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said.

An estimated 110 pounds worth of packages have been found.

Each of the bundles found on the beach have been picked up, processed, and put into evidence at the sheriff’s office, Hester said.

Beachgoers who find packages are being urged to notify the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office immediately, or else they could face charges of possession.

Matagorda County sits on the Gulf of Mexico, between Galveston and Corpus Christi.

