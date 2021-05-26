Traffic stop leads to charges for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

Offender: Lehman, Shelly L, Caucasian female, age 38, resident of Valdosta. On May 27, 2021, just after 10 pm, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a subject, later identified as Shelly Lehman. The traffic stop was in reference to Lehman failing to maintain her lane of travel. While speaking with Lehman the officer discovered Lehman had a warrant for her arrest issued by Brooks County, Georgia. Lehman was detained until the warrant was confirmed valid. Officers then searched Lehman and found two baggies that contained methamphetamine and two glass pipes commonly used to ingest narcotics. Lehman was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with possession of methamphetamine (felony) and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).