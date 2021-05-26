Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Traffic stop leads to charges for breaking COVID-19 restrictions

By TimminsToday Staff
timminstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Timmins Police has charged two persons for breaching the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act as the result of a traffic stop on Birch Street South yesterday evening (May 25). While completing general patrol of his assigned zone, a Timmins Police officer had occasion to observe the driver of...

www.timminstoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Automobile Insurance#Traffic Stop#Traffic Police#Traffic Safety#Criminal Charges#Highway Safety#The Provincial Court#Emcpa#Card#Formal Charges#Police Service#Police Custody#House Arrest#Breach#General Patrol#Safety Contrary#Unsafe Behaviours#Officer#Release Order Contrary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Woman arrested on meth charge during traffic stop on Calhoun Highway

A Rome woman faces a felony meth charge after a traffic stop on Calhoun Highway near East Hermitage Road late Tuesday, reports stated. Robin Rutledge Cochran, 60, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. She remained in jail on $5,700 bond Wednesday.
Rome, GAsky21.com

Two Arrested on Drug/Weapons Charges After Traffic Stop in Rome

A traffic stop on South Broad Street led to the arrest of two men, Cameron Haywood, 24 of Rome, and Dywann Dwight Haywood, 25 of Adairsville, on drug and weapon charges. Reports stated that officers stopped the men for allegedly driving with no tag light and displaying a license plate.
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Police reports 5/27/21: Traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges in Salamanca

SALAMANCA — A Chautauqua County woman faces several drug-related charge following a traffic stop, the Salamanca Police Department announced Wednesday. Amanda Sendall, 35, of Gerry, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant following a traffic stop. Sendall was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a narcotic drug, a class B felony; fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanors; and two-counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Law Enforcementwish989.com

Traffic Stop in Mt. Vernon Leads to Drug Arrest Tuesday Morning

MT. VERNON – A 43-year-old Mt. Vernon man is facing a Class X felony charge of distributing between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine following his arrest Tuesday morning. According to the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Michael Wade was arrested Tuesday morning when an officer conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.
Washington County, TXkwhi.com

MULTIPLE CHARGES FILED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

A Washington County woman was arrested on multiple charges following a Friday morning traffic stop. Just after 7:30 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle in the 200 block of US Highway 290 West, near the Highway 36 intersection. The front seat passenger, 27-year-old Quantesha Otagho, of Old Washington, was arrested...
Chambers County, TXKFDM-TV

Chambers County traffic stop leads to arrests, stolen equipment from Orange

CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne - Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that at approximately 7:40 a.m. Thursday, May 20, Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to IH - 10 near FM 1410 for a possible theft in progress. A TxDOT worker observed a suspicious vehicle towing a flat bed trailer with a welder/generator near their property and notified the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
Bartow County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Bartow woman faces drug charge after traffic stop

A Bartow County woman stopped by Rome police for speeding was additionally charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, reports stated. Jakiria Anyia Tanae Bailey, 20, of Adairsville was arrested Friday at the intersection of Ga. Loop 1 and Ga. 53. Bailey had THC vape cartridges in...
Laurel County, KYwtloam.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Landry Collett along with Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Tommy Houston pulled over pickup on the Cumberland Gap Parkway after noticing the driver speeding and weaving. During the roadside investigation the driver, 47-year-old Philip Wayne Skidmore of Cranks, was determined to be under the influence. A search also turned up a large quantity of oxycodone, oxymorphone and cash. Skidmore was arrested and in addition to the traffic offenses, charged with trafficking and possession. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Hayward, WIWNMT AM 650

Hayward Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust

HAYWARD, WI (KDAL) – This week, Sawyer County Sheriff Deputies stopped a vehicle for multiple traffic violations on Highway 63 in Hayward. During the stop, a Sawyer County K-9 alerted officers about the possible presence of drugs in the vehicle. In a search, deputies found 271 grams of heroin, valued...
Sheboygan County, WIwxerfm.com

Green Bay Man Facing Charges After Sheboygan County Traffic Stop

(WHBL) – A Green Bay man is in the Sheboygan County jail after an early morning traffic stop along I-43. The Sheriff’s Department says a deputy pulled the car over for speeding around 12:45am and determined the driver was operating without a license. Police say they also discovered large amounts of marijuana, heroin and a scale.
Killeen, TXKilleen Daily Herald

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 5.8 grams of Ecstasy

A 46-year-old Killeen man consented to a search of his vehicle after he was stopped for a traffic violation, and in the subsequent search, police discovered he possessed Ecstasy, according to an arrest affidavit. On Monday, Killeen police made a traffic stop on a red Dodge vehicle for failure to...
Valdosta, GAvaldostatoday.com

Valdosta traffic stop leads to arrest for possession

Offender: Lehman, Shelly L, Caucasian female, age 38, resident of Valdosta. On May 27, 2021, just after 10 pm, a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a subject, later identified as Shelly Lehman. The traffic stop was in reference to Lehman failing to maintain her lane of travel. While speaking with Lehman the officer discovered Lehman had a warrant for her arrest issued by Brooks County, Georgia. Lehman was detained until the warrant was confirmed valid. Officers then searched Lehman and found two baggies that contained methamphetamine and two glass pipes commonly used to ingest narcotics. Lehman was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with possession of methamphetamine (felony) and possession of drug related objects (misdemeanor).
Easton, MDstardem.com

Easton traffic stop results in drug possession charges for man, woman

EASTON — A traffic stop in Easton resulted in drug possession charges for Federalsburg man and Easton woman. Brooke Ewell, 21 of Easton, and Luke A. Stolzmann, 27 of Federalsburg, were pulled over by Easton Police on Thursday, May 21, for allegedly failing to obey two different stop signs. Stolzmann...
Russells Point, OHpeakofohio.com

Route 33 traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest; meth recovered

A driver was arrested on a felony drug charge following a traffic stop on Route 33 near Township Road 94 (east of Russells Point) Saturday night around 10:20. The Washington Township Police Department stopped Jason Hutchinson, 39, of Columbus, for driving a vehicle with one working headlight. Officers noticed signs...
Violent Crimessapulpatimes.com

Routine traffic stop leads to assault on law enforcement officers

A man and woman have been arrested after a simple traffic stop broke out into a fight between the officers and the suspects, with injuries sustained on both sides. About 5:30 pm on Saturday afternoon, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers pulled over a white Pontiac sedan with an unnamed male, female, and two children in car seats inside. The Public Information Officer at the scene said he believed the violation was an expired tag. The vehicle pulled into the parking lot of O’Reilly Auto Parts at the corner of Bryan and Main.