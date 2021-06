Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced the addition of Lori George Billingsley to the company’s board of directors effective immediately. Ms. George Billingsley is the Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). In this role, she leads TCCC’s DEI Center of Excellence, designed to support a more engaged global workforce and inclusive culture that best positions the employees of the company to drive growth. During her 19 years with TCCC, Ms. George Billingsley has held numerous roles with increasing responsibility in public relations and communications. Most recently she served as Vice President of Community and Stakeholder Relations for Coca-Cola North America.