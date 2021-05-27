Lady Tigers Fall for Just the Second Time This Season
(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers tasted defeat for only the second time this season falling to Red Hill yesterday 2-1. Isabel Sheets took the loss for Hutsonville surrendering two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out ten, and walking zero. All of the scoring came in the final two innings in this pitcher’s duel. With the loss the Lady Tigers fall to 11-2. They will be back in action Saturday for a 10 am road game against Casey-Westfield.www.wtyefm.com