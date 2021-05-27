Cancel
Hutsonville, IL

Lady Tigers Fall for Just the Second Time This Season

 11 days ago

(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers tasted defeat for only the second time this season falling to Red Hill yesterday 2-1. Isabel Sheets took the loss for Hutsonville surrendering two runs on three hits over six innings, striking out ten, and walking zero. All of the scoring came in the final two innings in this pitcher’s duel. With the loss the Lady Tigers fall to 11-2. They will be back in action Saturday for a 10 am road game against Casey-Westfield.

Sheets Has Another Solid Outing as the Lady Tigers beat Clay City

(Hutsonville) – Isabel Sheets pitched another complete game for the Hutsonville/Palestine Lady Tigers en route to a 2-1 victory over Clay City. Sheets pitched seven innings, allowing 1 run on two hits, striking out sixteen, and walking none. The Tigers pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. With the win, the girls improve to 7-0, reportedly the best start in the history of the program. The Lady Tigers will be back in action at Lawrenceville Tuesday. Their scheduled game with Robinson set for today has been postponed to May 22nd.
Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Lady Tigers Shut Out Marshall

(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville-Palestine Lady Tigers remain perfect on the season after shutting out Marshall yesterday 3-0. Starter Izzy Sheets pitched all 7 innings, striking out 13, and walking 1 allowing 1 hit. Sheets led the offense with a double and RBI. The Lady Tigers defense also had a solid outing finishing the contest with no errors. The Lady Tigers host Tri-County this afternoon at 4:30.