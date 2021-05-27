Lady Tigers Fall for Just the Second Time This Season

(Hutsonville) – Isabel Sheets pitched another complete game for the Hutsonville/Palestine Lady Tigers en route to a 2-1 victory over Clay City. Sheets pitched seven innings, allowing 1 run on two hits, striking out sixteen, and walking none. The Tigers pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. With the win, the girls improve to 7-0, reportedly the best start in the history of the program. The Lady Tigers will be back in action at Lawrenceville Tuesday. Their scheduled game with Robinson set for today has been postponed to May 22nd.