Health guru Tracy Anderson buys historic Hamptons home for $3.5M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFitness guru and Gwyneth Paltrow bestie/business partner Tracy Anderson has bought a historic, $3.59 million home in Sag Harbor at 286 Main St., where, neighbors say, she just did a photo shoot on her lawn. The five-bedroom, 4½-bath stately residence was built in 1820 and was once the home of...

nypost.com
