Health guru Tracy Anderson buys historic Hamptons home for $3.5M

From the sidewalk, the Sag Harbor Cinema, with its red neon sign, curved stucco exterior, glass-tiled portico, and blue recessed doors, looks as if it has been untouched since Jean Harlow was the main draw. But much of what you see at 90 Main Street today is brand-new. In 2016, the theater was nearly destroyed by a fire that is believed to have started in a nearby building. The new façade is a meticulous reproduction, and though the neon sign is original — it was saved from the blaze by the local fire department— it had to be reconstructed and restored. Much of the interior had to be rebuilt as well. It’s the work of the Sag Harbor Partnership, a nonprofit arts organization founded by artists Eric Fischl and April Gornick that launched a massive rebuilding effort, raising money from local donors and obtaining government grants. The reconstruction took several years and was delayed by the pandemic; this month, the century-old theater is reopening in stages, and this is the first extensive look inside.